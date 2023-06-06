BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 four-star OT Kevin Heywood

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kevin Heywood, he announced on Tuesday.

There it is.



The #Badgers land 2024 four-star OT Kevin Haywood.



HUGE landing after the official visit. https://t.co/oOjyqfg8gf — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 6, 2023

A 6’7, 290-pound tackle out of Pennsylvania, Heywood is a significant addition to the Badgers, who chose Wisconsin over in-state Penn State, a program that has gained several offensive line recruits from the state of Wisconsin during this cycle.

Heywood’s commitment comes with intriguing timing, as the offensive tackle had official visits with Kentucky, Auburn, and USC coming in the following weeks, while gaining traction on the recruiting trail.

However, the official visit to Wisconsin seemed to be enough for the offensive tackle to commit, joining in-state three-star recruit Derek Jensen as the offensive linemen for the Badgers in the 2024 cycle.

The Badgers hadn't seen the strongest results yet with their offensive line class, but they seemingly weren't as interested in the in-state options, and instead found a better fit in Heywood, who was primarily recruited by safeties coach Colin Hitschler and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

Wisconsin still has several offensive line targets on their board, such as Ryan Cory, Collin Cubberly, and Ronan O’Connell, but land their second projected offensive tackle of the 2024 class, putting them in good shape to begin the month of June.

Heywood joins defensive end Hank Weber and cornerback Vernon Woodward as the team’s commits thus far in June.