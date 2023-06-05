BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star DL Hank Weber

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star defensive lineman Hank Weber, he announced on Monday.

The #Badgers have landed 2024 DE Hank Weber. https://t.co/Th63ToQSsQ — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 5, 2023

A 6’4, 250-pound defensive end out of Tennessee, Weber becomes the first defensive lineman that the Badgers have landed in the 2024 class.

As he continues to grow into his frame, Weber is expected to play the three and five-tech in a versatile role at Wisconsin.

Weber had seen strong interest from North Carolina and Vanderbilt, where he was expected to take official visits to next weekend, but a strong official visit seemingly pushed the Badgers over the top, leading to a commitment for defensive end Greg Scruggs.

The Badgers have already landed three-star edge rusher Thomas Heiberger earlier in their 2024 class, and are strongly pushing for four-star Hawaii product Anelu Lafaele, but the team is still interested in landing more defensive linemen to secure the trenches, with Weber starting the trend this June.

Wisconsin hosted three-star edge rusher Dominic Nichols and four-star defensive lineman Benedict Umeh on official visits this past weekend, and is bringing in Dominic Kirks and Obinna Onwuka next weekend.