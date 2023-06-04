Badgers land 2024 three-star DB Vernon Woodward

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star defensive back Vernon Woodward, marking their ninth recruit of the cycle.

Woodward, a 6’2, 180-pound cornerback out of Florida, took an official visit to Wisconsin this weekend and became the first of a presumed few to commit to the Badgers.

The cornerback was scheduled to take an official visit to Illinois next weekend, but decided to commit to Wisconsin after his weekend in Madison.

The Badgers have placed an emphasis on taller, longer cornerbacks, as seen via Woodward’s commitment, as the staff did at Cincinnati, where they developed Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant, two defensive backs that stood 6’2 or taller, into NFL prospects.

Holding 22 offers, Woodward becomes the first cornerback recruit that the Badgers have landed in the 2024 class, with a likely focus on adding another in the cycle, as the team is hosting several more on official visits later this month.

The Badgers brought in a loaded 2023 defensive back class, adding six in the secondary, while also bringing in talented transfer Nyzier Fourqurean from Grand Valley State last month.

However, with the departure of several defensive backs this offseason, cornerback was an area of need for the Badgers in this recruiting class, and they've landed their first player in Vernon Woodward.