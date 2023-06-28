Badgers showing interest in 2025 in-state offensive lineman

The Wisconsin Badgers recently hosted 2025 in-state offensive lineman Clay Spaltholz on a visit/camp, marking his first trip down to Madison since head coach Luke Fickell was hired.

I will be at the @BadgerFootball camp tomorrow!! — Clay Spaltholz (@CSpaltholz) June 21, 2023

Spaltholz, a 6’2, 285-pound interior offensive lineman, has been attending several camps this summer, including the likes of Wisconsin, Northwestern, Miami of Ohio, and Ball State.

The Wisconsin native found the visit to be a great experience, praising the coaches for the way they handled the camp.

“[The visit] was a great experience. The coaches are fantastic and give great feedback. It shows their ability to develop players and build a winning culture.”

During the visit, Spaltholz was briefly able to speak with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell, who shared for the offensive lineman to continue working hard as his junior season starts.

This certainly won’t be the last time that Spaltholz looks to visit campus; he “absolutely” wants to get back for a visit in the fall as he continues to get his name out there on the recruiting side.

In doing so, the offensive lineman has a busy docket this summer, going out east to Princeton, UPenn, and Fordham for visits on top of his work already.

The in-state appeal is there for Spaltholz, who is now on the Badgers’ radar, should be back for another visit sometime in the fall.