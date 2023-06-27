Badgers miss out on two top 2024 DL targets

The Wisconsin Badgers fell short recently at a certain position, as three-star defensive line targets Dominic Nichols and Joe Barna committed to Michigan and Illinois, respectively.

Nichols, a Maryland native, was deciding between Michigan, Wisconsin, Clemson, and Kentucky, ultimately choosing the Wolverines, who were the favorites after an official visit.

The Badgers were seen as in a good position early, as they had the first official visit with Nichols, but the tides changed upon his visit to Ann Arbor.

As for Barna, it seemed to be a two-team race between Wisconsin and Illinois, having taken official visits to those two places, with the Illini eventually pulling through with the home angle to land the in-state target.

With Barna and Nichols going elsewhere, Wisconsin’s focus now shifts to the likes of Benedict Umeh and Dominic Kirks, who both have a slew of interest from competitors.

Umeh, a four-star recruit, has a top four of Stanford, Duke, Wisconsin, and Penn State, which each have their own level of pull.

Alongside football, academics seem to be a primary factor for Umeh, who has now taken officials to all four schools, with Stanford trending upwards after being the defensive end’s final visit this weekend.

Kirks, on the other hand, has a top five of Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, Washington, Kentucky, and Nebraska, although he reportedly has taken an official visit to the first three schools only.

His decision is imminent, as Kirks plans to announce his commitment on June 30th, with Pittsburgh and Wisconsin seeming at the head of the race in an intriguing recruitment.

The Badgers jumped back in the race for Kirks earlier last month, setting up an official visit, while Pittsburgh has gone strong for the defensive end for a while now, hoping to land the prized three-star.

If the Badgers miss out on Kirks and Umeh, they'll have to pivot their efforts elsewhere ahead of the fall, with three-star Hank Weber currently serving as the only commitment at the position.