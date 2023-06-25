Badgers showing interest in 2025 Illinois RB

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted 2025 running back Jeraius Rice Jr. on a visit earlier this month, marking the first time that the Illinois native made it to campus.

Standing at 5’11, 190 pounds, Rice has looked to expand his reach by attending a few camps this summer, with Wisconsin’s being a primary one.

The running back was impressed by the campus, praising the stadium and the people in regards to his visit.

“[The visit] was how I expected it to be. It was very nice & welcoming. The stadium is amazing. It was big and easy for me to move on when I was competing,” Rice shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

In addition to visiting, the rising junior was able to camp, spending some time with running backs coach Devon Spalding, who expressed a desire to remain in touch as Rice’s recruitment continued on.

“When I had a conversation with Coach Spalding in his office he seemed pretty interested and happy that I was there, he definitely wants to keep up with me as I grow!”

At the moment, Rice’s goal is to continue expanding his reach, attending camps with the hopes of earning a scholarship or increased interest from schools.

“I really don’t know much about the recruiting process at the moment, but I feel like I just need to get my name out there, and going to these camps is a just a step.”

In addition to camps, Rice has some lofty goals for his junior season: 2,000 all-puurpose yards and 30 touchdowns on offense, and 30 tackles, two interceptions, a pick-six, and a few PBUs as a defensive back.

The Badgers are targeting running back more in the upcoming classes, understanding their current depth at the position, and Rice could be a target for the program down the road as the 2025 recruiting cycle continues to come along if he shows growth and continues to prove himself.