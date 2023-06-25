 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Badgers showing interest in 2025 Illinois RB

The Badgers hosted a 2025 Illinois RB for a camp/visit recently.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted 2025 running back Jeraius Rice Jr. on a visit earlier this month, marking the first time that the Illinois native made it to campus.

Standing at 5’11, 190 pounds, Rice has looked to expand his reach by attending a few camps this summer, with Wisconsin’s being a primary one.

The running back was impressed by the campus, praising the stadium and the people in regards to his visit.

“[The visit] was how I expected it to be. It was very nice & welcoming. The stadium is amazing. It was big and easy for me to move on when I was competing,” Rice shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

In addition to visiting, the rising junior was able to camp, spending some time with running backs coach Devon Spalding, who expressed a desire to remain in touch as Rice’s recruitment continued on.

“When I had a conversation with Coach Spalding in his office he seemed pretty interested and happy that I was there, he definitely wants to keep up with me as I grow!”

At the moment, Rice’s goal is to continue expanding his reach, attending camps with the hopes of earning a scholarship or increased interest from schools.

“I really don’t know much about the recruiting process at the moment, but I feel like I just need to get my name out there, and going to these camps is a just a step.”

In addition to camps, Rice has some lofty goals for his junior season: 2,000 all-puurpose yards and 30 touchdowns on offense, and 30 tackles, two interceptions, a pick-six, and a few PBUs as a defensive back.

The Badgers are targeting running back more in the upcoming classes, understanding their current depth at the position, and Rice could be a target for the program down the road as the 2025 recruiting cycle continues to come along if he shows growth and continues to prove himself.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...