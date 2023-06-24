Badgers 2024 DE target Dominic Nichols announcing commitment Sunday

2024 three-star defensive end Dominic Nichols is announcing his commitment on Sunday, with the Wisconsin Badgers ending as one of his top four schools.

#Badgers DL target Dominic Nichols is announcing his commitment tomorrow.



Seems like the top 4 are Wisconsin, Michigan, Kentucky, and Clemson. https://t.co/IeNk8Ol37L — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 24, 2023

Nichols, a Maryland native, seemingly has a top four of Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and Clemson, having taken official visits to each of the first three schools.

Standing at 6’5, 250 pounds, Nichols would be a significant addition to the Badgers, who have just one commit along the defensive line in the 2024 class in Hank Weber.

Wisconsin has several defensive line targets still on the board in Nichols, Benedict Umeh, Liam Andrews, and Dominic Kirks, with the hopes of landing at least one of those players in the current cycle.

Nichols has seen significant interest from the Wolverines, who have seemed like the favorites for the defensive end since his official visit on June 9th.

But, the Badgers are looking to close and beat their conference rivals to the chase, with the decision coming at 1 P.M. on Sunday.