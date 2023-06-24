Badgers jumping in early for 2025 Ohio RB

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted 2025 running back Khylan Osbey on a visit earlier this month, marking the first time that the Ohio native made it to campus.

Standing at 5’11, 195 pounds, Osbey has gotten eyes on him after a few camps this summer, with Wisconsin’s being a primary one earlier this month.

The running back was amazed by the visit, sharing nothing but praise for the coaching staff and the environment in Madison.

“I absolutely loved the whole University of Wisconsin. Coaches, Recruiting analysts, and even the players made me feel very welcomed and made it feel like home,” Osbey shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “Conversations with the staff felt very pure & genuine. Made me feel very welcomed. Looking forward to be back soon!”

Not only were the people great, but the campus was another sight for sore eyes, making the visit match the hype.

“Since it’s Wisconsin, people are probably wondering did it live up to the “ hype “. Yes, it definitely lived up to the hype.”

In addition to visiting, the rising junior was able to camp, spending some time with running backs coach Devon Spalding, who showed film and drills operated in practice.

“We really just watched film and the drills that the running backs do in practice,” Osbey said. “Just told me to continue to work hard & keep a good head on my shoulders.”

Spalding also mentioned looking to bring Osbey back for a game later this season on another visit as the running back looks ahead to his junior season.

The Badgers are targeting running back more in the upcoming classes, understanding their current depth at the position, and Osbey could be a target for the program down the road as the 2025 recruiting cycle continues to come along.