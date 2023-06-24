Badgers host No. 1 2025 LB target on unofficial visit

The Wisconsin Badgers recently hosted 2025 three-star linebacker Cooper Catalano on an unofficial visit, who has been a priority for the program since head coach Luke Fickell arrived on campus.

A native of Germantown, Wisconsin, Catalano isn't new to the Badgers’ landscape, but nonetheless enjoyed his visit, meeting up with linebackers coach Mike Tressel.

“[The visit] was great. I really love the staff at Wisconsin. I had a great time touring the campus with [Director of Player Personnel] Max Stienecker, and also had fun sitting down and talking with coach Tressel,” Catalano shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Catalano has long been on the Badgers’ board, having come to Wisconsin’s junior day in January despite being a sophomore, and that message was reinforced during his visit.

“[Coach Tressel stressed a lot that I was their number 1 guy. He told me he was impressed by how I moved and ran at the camp.”

During the recruitment period, his relationship with Tressel has developed, which will likely be a primary factor, should he choose to commit to Wisconsin in the future.

“It’s been a great relationship. We’ve kinda moved passed the recruiting aspect and we just talk about various things like football and golf and how to get better within football.”

Catalano wrapped up his camps with a visit to Notre Dame on Tuesday after visiting Tennessee on June 14th, looking to boost his recruitment as his junior season kicks off.

The Wisconsin linebacker has seen early offers from Notre Dame and a plethora of Big Ten schools, but the Badgers are in the mix, and will likely push for the 6’2, 200-pounder throughout the next year.