BREAKING: Badgers land 2025 QB Landyn Locke, brother of Braedyn Locke

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2025 quarterback Landyn Locke, marking their first commitment of the incoming junior class, and a notable one at that.

The #Badgers have received a commitment from 2025 QB Landyn Locke, the brother of Braedyn Locke. https://t.co/TlFUPEkDVL — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 22, 2023

Locke, the brother of Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke, initially earned an offer from the Badgers on May 14th after offensive coordinator Phil Longo watched a practice of his at Rockwall High School.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Zk6zrL0M7y — Landyn Locke (@LandynLocke) May 14, 2023

Standing at 6’3, 180 pounds, Locke has accumulated five offers thus far: Wisconsin, Miami, SMU, Tulsa, and Western Kentucky, eventually choosing the school that his brother transferred to in the winter.

With the commitment of Locke, the Badgers now have their quarterback situation locked up for the next two seasons, a similar trajectory that occurred when Texas native Mabrey Mettauer became the first player to join Wisconsin in the 2024 class.

The Badgers had offered nine quarterbacks in the 2025 class including Locke, and they are shoring up the most important position with their first commitment of the class.