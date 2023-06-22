 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BREAKING: Badgers land 2025 QB Landyn Locke, brother of Braedyn Locke

The Badgers have their first commit of the 2025 class.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2025 quarterback Landyn Locke, marking their first commitment of the incoming junior class, and a notable one at that.

Locke, the brother of Badgers quarterback Braedyn Locke, initially earned an offer from the Badgers on May 14th after offensive coordinator Phil Longo watched a practice of his at Rockwall High School.

Standing at 6’3, 180 pounds, Locke has accumulated five offers thus far: Wisconsin, Miami, SMU, Tulsa, and Western Kentucky, eventually choosing the school that his brother transferred to in the winter.

With the commitment of Locke, the Badgers now have their quarterback situation locked up for the next two seasons, a similar trajectory that occurred when Texas native Mabrey Mettauer became the first player to join Wisconsin in the 2024 class.

The Badgers had offered nine quarterbacks in the 2025 class including Locke, and they are shoring up the most important position with their first commitment of the class.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...