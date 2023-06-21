BREAKING: Three-star DB Vernon Woodward flips from Badgers to Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers have lost their second recruit of the day, as three-star cornerback Vernon Woodward flipped his commitment to Illinois, he announced on Wednesday.

A move hinted at earlier this week: CB Vernon Woodward has flipped from the #Badgers to Illinois. https://t.co/4szUaViJZo — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 21, 2023

Initially committing to the Badgers on June 4th, Vernon Woodward decided to take both of his remaining official visits, one to Illinois and another to UCF, before flipping from Wisconsin to the Illini.

Woodward’s initial commitment came as a bit of a surprise, given the timing and his upcoming visits, but the cornerback didn’t have his mind made up, it appears, as his decision was trending over the past few days after his visit to Champaign.

The Badgers have now lost two commits in their 2024 class in Woodward and three-star tight end Rob Booker, who de-committed earlier on Wednesday, but still have several targets at cornerback that have yet to make a decision.

Wisconsin is pushing hard for four-star cornerback Omillio Agard, who has set his commitment date for July 1st, his birthday, while also remaining high in the mix for three-star Lloyd Irvin, who is expected to take an official visit to Maryland this weekend.

It appears the Badgers were preparing for the potential loss of Woodward, an unexpected commit, and could still end with three corners in their 2024 class: Agard, Irvin, and three-star Jay Harper, who committed to Wisconsin on Monday.

In addition, the Badgers still have three-star defensive back Xavier Lucas on the board, who took an official visit to Wisconsin on June 2nd, and has since visited FAU(June 5th) and Illinois(June 9th), while planning an official to Iowa this weekend.