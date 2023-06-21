BREAKING: 2024 three-star TE Rob Booker de-commits from Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers got some unfortunate news on Wednesday when 2024 three-star in-state tight end Rob Booker announced his intentions to de-commit from the program.

Booker, a 6’6 tight end out of Waunakaee, Wisconsin, had been the second tight end to commit in the class, alongside four-star Grant Stec, and chose to make a decision early, joining the Badgers on January 31st after Junior Day.

Booker was recruited by former tight ends coach Gino Guidugli, who had a short stint at Wisconsin before transitioning to be the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, but remained on board following the coach’s departure.

The Wisconsin native also took an official visit to Madison in early June, and hadn’t received any scholarship offers since his decision in January.

Booker now leaves the Badgers with one tight end in the 2024 class, which could open up the possibility of adding another player at a position Wisconsin believed was solidified early on.