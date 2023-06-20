Badgers interested in 6’6 three-star TE in 2025 class

The Wisconsin Badgers recently camped 2025 three-star tight end Ty Rupe, who has jumped onto the recruiting scene over the past few months, landing offers from eight D-1 schools thus far.

Rupe, standing at 6’6, 232-pounds, has seen interest from a variety of schools, including Minnesota and Nebraska in the Big Ten.

The Texas native joined the Badgers for a visit and camp near the beginning of the month, enjoying his short stay in Madison, where he was able to talk with tight ends coach Nate Letton, tour the facilities, and explore the town.

“The visit [went] great! I was excited to go up there since I have never been to Madison before. I had a great talk with Coach Letton, and met some other coaches. The facilities were nice and I can see why you always hear that Madison is a cool college town,” Rupe shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

While the Badgers haven’t extended an offer to the tight end yet, Rupe mentioned that they would “easily” be amongst his top ten if that comes to the surface, as he’s looking forward to coming back to campus another time.

What are the preferences for his next destination? An important tight-end destination, as well as the relationship aspect, are both integral to Rupe’s decision in furthering his development.

“[When considering schools], I will consider the offense and how they use their tight ends. I’m looking for a tight end coach that will develop me and push me. In the end, I’m looking for a school where I feel at home,” Rupe said.

Heading into his junior season, Rupe’s looking forward to personal and team improvement at Grand Oaks High School, while a goal of his is to get stronger, which should help with his versatility.

“We have a new coach so as a team we are excited and motivated to improve on all aspects from last year. As for personal goals, I am using this summer to get bigger and stronger so that I can take advantage of every rep I get at TE/Hback/Slot this season,” Rupe shared.

The Badgers seem to be focusing on the bigger tight end with Rupe here, who has a similar frame to 2024 commit Rob Booker, with the potential to grow even more.

But, Wisconsin has jumped early in the race for the 2025 three-star, and will likely look to get another look at Rupe on an unofficial visit later on.