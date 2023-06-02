Badgers 2024 DB target Miles Lockhart sets official visit for June 15

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to bring in 2024 four-star defensive back Miles Lockhart on an official visit set for June 15th-17th.

Lockhart, a cornerback out of Arizona, had initially set his official visit for this upcoming visit, but changed the date to late this month.

Holding 21 offers thus far, Lockhart has seen significant interest from Ohio State, as well as a number of West Coast schools, such as Oregon and Washington.

The four-star currently has two official visits set, one to Wisconsin on the 15th and another to Ohio State on the 16th, ahead of his announcement on July 6th.