BREAKING: Badgers land three-star CB Jay Harper

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star cornerback Jay Harper, he announced on Monday.

A 6’0, 165-pound cornerback out of Alabama, Harper is the latest addition to the Badgers, who chose Wisconsin over Louisville, amongst other schools.

Harper’s recruitment boiled down to the Badgers and Louisville, where he took his two official visits.

The Alabama product becomes the second cornerback in the 2024 class for the Badgers, who could look to take multiple others at the position, depending on the status of committed defensive back Vernon Woodward, who recently took official visits to Illinois and UCF.

The Badgers held depth concerns for the future at cornerback, as several players at the position hit the transfer portal in the offseason, leaving a gap between the starters and the incoming freshman.

Standing at 6’0, 165-pounds, Harper provides the Badgers with a solid option that could play inside or outside.

With Harper in the fold, the Badgers will now shift their efforts toward four-star cornerback Omillio Agard, who is currently deciding between Wisconsin and Clemson.

Harper becomes the 16th verbal commitment for the Badgers in the 2024 class, and the eighth commit for the program during a busy June.