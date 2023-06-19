2025 four-star OL Rowan Byrne: Badgers unofficial visit was “amazing”

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted four-star offensive lineman Rowan Byrne on an unofficial visit this past weekend, marking the first time the New York native has been on campus since the team offered him a scholarship on May 11th.

Spending a significant portion of time with the coaches and around campus, Byrne quickly felt amazed by the Madison area during his short stay there.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time with the coaches and on campus. I love it,” Byrne said. “[Ccompared to my expectations, the campus is] amazing. Madison is absolutely beautiful.”

In the process of getting to know the Badgers’ coaches, Byrne felt that initial conversations with the staff were “fantastic”, adding that he’s enjoyed getting to know and talk with everyone on board.

Among those conversations was offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr., who pointed out Byrne’s development and versatility, which could help him see the field as early as Year 1, due to the outgoing veterans during the year that the offensive lineman would reach campus.

“Coach Bicknell told me that, in terms of physical and technical progression, if I stay on the timeline I’m currently on, that would be great. And he believes I have the ability to play all 5 spots on the OL, and because of the way the OL is shaping out numbers-wise, I would see the field as a freshman and possibly start,” Byrne said.

Heading into his junior season, the four-star offensive tackle is looking to get more polished technique-wise, which he hopes will lead to a state championship.

“My goal is obviously to improve just put a better product on tape than last year. Technically I’m way more polished after this off season than last year. And my main goal is winning the state championship,” Byrne shared.

As for what Byrne is looking for in his next destination, three things come to mind: “Somewhere I can be developed as a player and a man; get a great degree, and love being around the people on my team.”

The 2025 offensive lineman’s recruitment is beginning to pick up, with Michigan and Notre Dame joining as recent suitors alongside the Badgers.

Byrne has already compiled 18 offers heading into his junior season, with more likely on the way as he continues to develop.