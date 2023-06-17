BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star RB Gideon Ituka

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star running back Gideon Ituka, he announced on Saturday.

A 5’9, 220-pound running back out of Maryland, Ituka is the latest addition to the Badgers, who chose Wisconsin over Boston College and Maryland, amongst other schools.

Ituka’s recruitment was fairly straightforward as the running back scheduled just one official visit, with Wisconsin being a leading factor throughout.

The Maryland product becomes the first running back in the 2024 class for the Badgers, who are expected to take two at the position in this cycle.

The Badgers held depth concerns for the future at running back, as Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi are expected to depart after the season, with Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker, and true freshman Nate White as the lone scholarship backs on the roster.

Wisconsin has been heavily linked to Ituka and four-star running back Darrion Dupree, but four-star Dilin Jones has been a name to watch as he currently is taking an official visit to the Badgers.

With Ituka in the fold, the Badgers will look to close either Jones or Dupree to set up their running back core for the 2024 class.

Ituka becomes the 15th verbal commitment for the Badgers in the 2024 class, and the seventh commit for the program during a busy June.