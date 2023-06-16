Badgers in 2024 three-star DL Dominic Kirks’s Top 5

2024 three-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks dropped his Top 5 schools on Friday ahead of a recruitment decision, with the Wisconsin Badgers involved as one of the options.

#Badgers in Top 5 for DL Dominic Kirks. https://t.co/gQ5txbSJf8 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 16, 2023

Kirks, an Ohio native, is picking between Wisconsin, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, and Washington.

The three-star defensive lineman recently visited the Badgers on an official visit last weekend, canceling one with Kentucky to do so.

Of the five schools on his radar, Kirks has taken official visits to Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and Nebraska, although he has been to Kentucky on an unofficial visit.

Pittsburgh and Wisconsin were the earliest to join in the race for the three-star defensive line, but the Badgers recently jumped back in, bringing him on an official visit and amping their recruiting efforts for the defensive lineman.

Regardless of where he goes, the decision is expected to come by the end of the month for Kirks.

The Badgers haven’t seen much action on the defensive line yet, with Hank Weber standing as their lone recruit at the position thus far.

But, they’re in the race for Kirks, four-stars Benedict Umeh, Liam Andrews, and Dominic Nichols, as well as three-star Joe Barna.

Landing one or two of those players would improve their depth along the defensive line, which is a priority for the Badgers.