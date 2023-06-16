Badgers 2024 RB target Gideon Ituka to announce decision Saturday

2024 three-star running back Gideon Ituka is announcing his commitment decision on Saturday, he wrote in a Twitter post this week.

A Maryland native, Ituka has been connected to the Wisconsin Badgers ever since the program offered him a scholarship last month.

Following the offer, the running back wasted no time scheduling an official visit for last weekend, which was the only one he took during his recruitment.

The Badgers haven’t landed a running back in the 2024 class yet, but are in the race for Ituka, three-star Illinois native Darrion Dupree, and four-star Maryland native Dilin Jones, who is visiting Madison this weekend on an official visit.

It’s believed that the Badgers want to take multiple running backs in their 2024 class, and the first domino could very well fall on Saturday when Ituka makes his decision at 1:30 CT.