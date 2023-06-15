2025 WR Quinn Morris on Wisconsin visit: “Beyond what I would’ve ever imagined”

The Wisconsin Badgers are in full force in the 2024 recruiting class, having set up a substantial amount of official visits over the last few weeks, while landing six recruits during the month of June already.

However, that hasn't caused them to shift their focus away from the 2025 class, where they've already begun to make their mark on several recruits.

Among the bunch is 2025 wideout Quinn Morris, who visited Madison for the first time this weekend, and had nothing but positive words about the experience.

“[The visit to Wisconsin] was beyond what I would’ve ever imagined. The campus was amazing, the facility was amazing, [and] it was definitely one of my favorite visits,” Morris shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Standing at 5’11, 160 pounds, the Illinois native’s recruitment is beginning to kick off, as Morris has started to receive interest, primarily from Big Ten schools.

The incoming junior has received offers from Michigan and Minnesota, but the Badgers have joined the group of interested schools, and are near the top of Morris’s growing list at the moment.

While the wideout wasn’t able to camp due to a recent hamstring tweak, the Badgers expressed an interest in bringing back Morris out later this season to a game on another visit.

Given his home state of Illinois, Morris has found solace in the interest from Big Ten schools like Wisconsin, given how close it is to home.

“[The interest from Big Ten schools] has been amazing really. A big reason is because I live within 5 hours from a lot of the Big Ten schools, so being able to know I have options to be able to stay close to home is nice.”

A big selling point for Wisconsin? Wideouts coach Mike Brown.

Morris had a nice conversation with the coach during his visit, with the wide receiver pointing out that Brown would be a primary reason for Wisconsin being high on his list of schools, should he receive an offer.

“Yeah, me and [coach Brown] talked for like 20 minutes and he really is the main reason that, if I ever do end up getting an offer from them, they would be high on my list, cause he’s just a cool coach who knows how to coach right.”

The Badgers have already seen success recruiting receivers in the Illinois area with their 2024 class, landing four-star wideout Kyan Berry-Johnson and landing in the Top 4 of four-star I’Marion Stewart’s list.

Now, they’re spreading their wings to the 2025 class, with Morris starting to come onto their radar as an option for a potential scholarship.