Inside the Badgers recruitment of S Raphael Dunn

The Wisconsin Badgers landed their fifth recruit of the month on Sunday when 2024 three-star safety Raphael Dunn committed to the program in an announcement on Twitter.

Dunn becomes the second safety that the Badgers have landed in the 2024 class, joining Philadelphia native Kahmir Prescott.

A commonality between the two recruitments? The influence of safeties coach Colin Hitschler, who played a significant role in landing both East Coast safeties.

“It was really cool [to talk with Coach Hitschler on the official visit]. We talked about ball and about me and my personal life, and it was really cool to be real with the coaches and that’s what I liked about them,” Dunn shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Dunn’s high school coach, Napoleon Sykes, shared additional insight into the safety’s decision, adding that the relationships with the Badgers’ coaching staff were the primary sellers.

“The relationships were one of the things that really sold him there. Raph is a relationship person. He was getting recruited by a ton of schools and the final three schools really fell down on the relationships he was created, the community he was in,” Sykes said. “And I think Coach Hitschler really did that in the beginning, that relationship-building process, rather than the color of his uniform. He was going to go to a place that invested as much in him as he was invested in the place.”

Dunn saw significant interest from Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Virginia, amongst other schools, but the Badgers felt right heading into his official visit, where he eventually made his commitment official.

What kind of person are the Badgers getting in Dunn?

“He’s just a great kid,” Sykes said. “Off the field, you’re going to get a kid that does all the right things from a standpoint of: we try to recruit kids that are gentlemen. That’s what Raph is: he works hard in the classroom and is an active member of the community.”

But, on the field, Dunn provides a unique build at 6’5, 210-pounds that will fit into the Badgers’ “dollar” position in defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s defense, a role that he’s familiar with.

“He’s a long, freaky athlete who can do a range of things. He’s a 6’5 safety that can play in the box, has the physicality to do that, but can also play DB well,” Sykes said. “I think he’ll be great at the dollar role. Our position is called “the striker”, which is the “dollar”. A lot of what we do on defense, they did at Cincinnati. So, it’s not going to be too big of a difference on what he’s asked to do.”

At Lawrenceville High School, Dunn plays more of a versatile role, having the ability to come down in the box primarily if a team is running the ball more, but also being able to play the nickel position and drop into coverage as a safety.

That fits the mold of the “dollar” role in Tressel’s defense, as it’s more of a hybrid position, which Sykes believes is the best fit for Dunn.

“That position is really a spot where you have a true hybrid. He’s got a perfect body for that. He’s long and big enough to play in the box, but he’s got the skill to play DB as well.”

Now, the Badgers were a late riser in Dunn’s recruitment, having offered him in late April after “The Launch”.

Nevertheless, the relationships he compiled with coach Hitschler and the rest of the staff guided him to Wisconsin, and his loyalty should be a welcoming sign for the Badgers.

“He’s a loyal kid. I’m sure there’s going to be schools that come after him, but he’s a loyal kid,” Sykes said. “We’ve talked a lot about that: if you don’t feel this is a place you can stay, don’t commit just yet.”

What’s the mentality for the New Jersey native heading once he comes onto campus into a loaded safety room?

“His goal is to go out there and compete. He’s a really competitive kid. The kid is about as competitive as you can imagine,” Sykes said, pointing out that Dunn could be a glue piece for the culture in Fickell’s true first class with the Badgers.

Dunn seems like the do-it-all type of safety for the Badgers, joining Prescott in the 2024 class, with Wisconsin still interested in the likes of four-star Koy Beasley, and three-star recruits Kaj Sanders and Xavier Lucas.