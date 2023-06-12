BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star OT Colin Cubberly

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star offensive tackle Colin Cubberly, he announced on Monday.

#Badgers have landed three-star OL Colin Cubberly.



Good start to June in the trenches offensively for Wisconsin. https://t.co/jiYHio8Hjy — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) June 12, 2023

A 6’6, 300-pound tackle out of New York, Cubberly is the latest addition to the Badgers, who chose Wisconsin over Pittsburgh and Rutgers, the two other schools that he had official visits scheduled to this offseason.

In committing to Wisconsin, Cubberly bypassed his visit to Pittsburgh, joining in-state three-star Derek Jensen, three-star Ryan Cory, and four-star Kevin Heywood as the offensive lineman for the Badgers in the 2024 class.

Cubberly has long been a target for the Badgers, as the New York native was an interest of the previous staff, and head coach Luke Fickell picked up his recruitment with an offer in February.

After securing just one commit in the 2023 class in four-star James Durand, the Badgers have responded well in the current cycle, and may not be done just yet.

The Badgers still have three-star Ronan O’Connell on the board, who is currently projected to Tennessee, but took an official to Wisconsin this past weekend.

Cubberly becomes the 14th verbal commitment for the Badgers in the 2024 class, and the sixth commit for the program during a busy June.