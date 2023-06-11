BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star S Raphael Dunn

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 three-star safety Raphael Dunn, he announced on Sunday.

After a great official visit I’m excited to announce my commitment to Wisconsin University. I would like to thank my parents @CoachPoeWins @CoachHitsch @CoachMikeTress @_maximus347 @CoachFick pic.twitter.com/4o2sjuKAza — Raphael Dunn (@Raphaelball9) June 11, 2023

A 6’4, 200-pound safety out of New Jersey, Dunn is the latest addition to the Badgers, who chose Wisconsin over Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Illinois, the threee other schools that he had official visits scheduled to this offseason.

In committing to Wisconsin, Dunn bypassed all three of his official visits, as the visit to Madison was enough to sway the safety into ending his recruitment.

The Badgers joined later in the race for Dunn, offering the New Jersey product a scholarship during “The Launch” in April, but won him over during an official visit where the two sides discussed his position in Wisconsin’s “dollar” package, as opposed to becoming a linebacker.

Dunn’s 6’4, 200-pound frame provides the Badgers versatility in their secondary, where they’ve liked to move pieces around in three-safety sets.

Dunn becomes the second safety for the Badgers in the class, joining three-star Kahmir Prescott, but Wisconsin still has several players available that are scheduled for official visits.

The Badgers hosted three-star Xavier Lucas last weekend, a player they’re high on, while three-star Koy Beasley is currently scheduled to visit next weekend, although it’s unsure whether that’ll occur after the commitment at this moment.

Additionally, three-star Kaj Sanders is another player on the Badgers’ board at the position who could be a viable fit as the third safety in the class.

Dunn becomes the 13th verbal commitment for the Badgers in the 2024 class, and the fifth commit for the program during a busy June.