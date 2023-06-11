The Wisconsin Badgers are full steam ahead in the 2024 recruiting class, having compiled a Top-15 class with 12 verbal commits thus far.

Included in those 12 verbal commits is three-star cornerback Vernon Woodward, who committed to the Badgers after his official visit last weekend.

The Badgers aren’t done at the position, as they hosted cornerbacks Lloyd Irvin, Omillio Agard, and Jay Harper this week, with Miles Lockhart and Jalen Todd set for visits next week.

What’s next for the Badgers at cornerback in the 2024 class?

Heading into official visit season, it seemed as if the Badgers planned to take two cornerbacks in the 2024 class after landing a multitude of players at the position last offseason in Jonas Duclona, Jace Arnold, Amare Snowden, and A.J. Tisdell.

However, it appears there’s a solid possibility that the Badgers could choose to take three cornerbacks in the class, especially after a weekend of solid visits.

Woodward, a 6’2, 180-pound cornerback, fits the Badgers’ mold of a press corner with his length and physicality.

The same goes for Snowden, a 6’3 cornerback in the 2022 class, but the Badgers didn’t have any cornerback over six feet on their spring ball roster, an area of concern last season in the passing game.

With promising young defensive backs in Duclona and Arnold, who both stand at 5’10, the Badgers could look to stack up at lengthy corners in this class to create a good balance at the position.

In comes Maryland cornerback Lloyd Irvin, who the Badgers joined the race late for, but, nonetheless, have made a good impression on.

Despite not being in his Top 6 on May 1st, the Badgers have jumped in the race for Irvin, a three-star cornerback according to Rivals, who stands at 6’3 and fits the mold of Luke Fickell’s desired boundary corner.

Irvin still has an official visit to Maryland set for June 30th, but the Badgers may have found their second lengthy cornerback to complement Woodward and Snowden in the class.

Additionally, the Badgers seem in a good spot for three-star Jay Harper, who’s receiving strong interest from Louisville, and four-star Omillio Agard, who’s receiving strong interest from Clemson.

Of the two, who share similar builds, Agard may be on the verge of a commitment, having already taken an official visit to Clemson, while Harper is on an official visit to Louisville next weekend.

The Badgers were a late riser again in Agard’s case, but have made a strong push, and his decision likely impacts what the team does at the cornerback position with Harper.

Regardless, the Badgers seem in a good spot at cornerback in the 2024 class as the second weekend of official visits wraps up.