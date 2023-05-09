Inside RB Wynn Stang’s decision to commit to the Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers saw a late commitment to their 2023 recruiting class as in-state running back Wynn Stang announced his decision to join the program as a preferred walk-on last week.

Stang, seen as a two-star recruit by 247Sports, was named Gatorade’s Wisconsin football player of the Year in 2022, as well as the MaxPreps Wisconsin High School Player of the Year.

During his senior season, Stang rushed for 2,762 yards on 8.4 yards per carry, while scoring 42 touchdowns.

Stang now joins former MaxPreps Wisconsin High School Players of the Year Hunter Wohler and Myles Burkett with the Badgers.

On his recruitment, Stang shared that committing to the Badgers was a dream come true, making the decision easier for the preferred walk-on.

“I’ve been a UW fan my whole life, and it’s been my dream to play for them since I was little, so I am very blessed to have the opportunity to play for the Badgers,” Stang told Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

As for conversations with the staff, Stang bought into the direction of the program, which was another factor in his recruitment.

“They have been awesome. [The staff] are all really cool guys who want the program to reach the next step and have a ton of excitement of where this team is going,” Stang said.

While the running back “definitely” has a chip on his shoulder, Stang is excited for his future, understanding the culture at Wisconsin in regard to walk-ons.

“Definitely [will be a chip on my shoulder]. Although, I will still be in a good spot and know I will be treated well knowing the walk-on culture at Wisconsin,” Stang shared.

Stang’s commitment provides the Badgers with a second running back in the 2023 class, joining three-star Nate White, adding depth to a room that could lose both of their top players after the season in Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi.