Badgers offer 2025 four-star DL Christopher Burgess

The Wisconsin Badgers made a flurry of scholarship offers over the weekend after coaches went on recruiting trips in Chicago and Wisconsin, which included 2025 four-star defensive lineman Christopher Burgess.

Burgess, a native of Chicago, Illinois, currently has 20 offers, including ones from Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee, as well as six Big Ten schools.

Already standing at 6’4, 230 pounds, Burgess is a top-ten player in the state of Illinois, and figures to be a significant target for the Badgers in the 2025 class.

While Burgess only was offered by the Badgers on May 5th, the edge rusher revealed to Bucky’s 5th Quarter that Wisconsin’s previous staff was looking to award him a scholarship prior to their departure.

“[The offer from the current staff] felt good. I was told before I would be offered last season, and when I attended the Illinois game, the staff got fired,” Burgess shared.

As for the fit with the Badgers, Burgess has enjoyed current conversations with defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, and is a top target for the new staff.

“It’s been good. I know the D-Line coach has been busy, and I know it’s an adjustment coming from the NFL,” Burgess said. “They said I would be a great fit and they really want me.”

While Burgess has seen significant interest thus far, there haven't been any leaders yet as the defensive lineman continues to build relationships with coaching staffs.

“[I’m] feeling good about my recruitment and looking forward to building relationships. Don’t have any leaders, but I do have a few coaches I really like,” Burgess said.

The Badgers have placed a heavy interest in the Chicago area already, which involves 2024 commits Grant Stec and Kyan Berry-Johnson, and that’ll continue in 2025, with Burgess being a main target.