Badgers secure commitment from in-state preferred walk-on RB

The Wisconsin Badgers secured an in-state commitment on Friday, as running back Wynn Stang announced his decision to join the program, which comes as a preferred walk-on.

In-state RB Wynn Stang joins the #Badgers as a preferred walk-on. https://t.co/JxDqpYJ166 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) May 5, 2023

Stang, a 6’1, 190-pound running back from Mukwonago High School in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, was considered a two-star recruit, holding interest from Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Purdue, and the Badgers, although the 2023 back didn't hold any scholarship offers.

Stang now joins a running back room that involves top tailbacks Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, as well as reserves Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli, Grover Bortolotti, and Zach Gloudeman.

However, the Badgers are primed for turnover in the running back room, as Allen and Mellusi could depart after the season, leaving depth concerns for Wisconsin.

Stang is the second running back that the Badgers have for the 2023 cycle, as he’ll join three-star freshman Nate White, who is expected to join the program in the summer.