Badgers in Top 8 for No. 1 IOL in 2024 class

The Wisconsin Badgers have made the Top 8 for the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class: Liam Andrews.

BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Liam Andrews is down to 8️⃣ Schools!



The 6’5 270 IOL from Brookline, MA is ranked as the No. 1 IOL in the ‘24 Class



The Badgers are one of three teams in the Big Ten still in the race for Andrews, racing alongside Penn State and Ohio State for the interior offensive lineman’s services.

Andrews, a 6’5, 260-pound four-star recruit out of Brookline, Massachusetts, has 22 offers, including a recent one from USC.

The Badgers currently have Derek Jensen as their lone offensive line commit for the 2024 class, and are likely looking to add another offensive tackle, as well as interior offensive linemen, which is where Andrews fits in.

Wisconsin will have some tough competition for the Massachusetts product, as Andrews’s Top 8 involve Ohio State, Penn State, Miami, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, and South Carolina.