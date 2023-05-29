Badgers offer long 6’2 DB in 2025 class

The Wisconsin Badgers continued their presence in the 2025 recruiting class last week, offering 2025 defensive back Remington Moss out of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Moss was originally offered on November 25th, 2022, just two days before the Badgers hired head coach Luke Fickell over interim Jim Leonhard, and was re-offered by the current staff on Friday.

The Virginia product is a long, rangy 6’2, 175-pound defensive back, which the current staff has experience with, having coached cornerback Sauce Gardner, who recently won Defensive Rookie of the Year last season in the NFL, at Cincinnati.

Moss’s biggest draw to Wisconsin was the coaching staff, who saw significant success for a Group of 5 school at Cincinnati under Luke Fickell.

“It feels good [to receive an offer from Wisconsin], especially with a coaching staff like this. They had a good run at Cincinnati, which is a Group of 5 school, and they made the playoffs, so I can only imagine what they’ll do at a Power 5,” Moss shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

While Moss hasn't talked much with the staff yet, that’s a goal of his in the future.

“I haven't really got to conversate with them much, but I'm looking forward to building the relationship,” Moss said.

The defensive back is looking to make a visit up to Madison, with July as a possible target for an unofficial.

Moss’s frame could make him an ideal candidate to play cornerback or safety, but those discussions haven’t been had yet with the Badgers. Still, it’s the defensive back’s goal to prove he can play both positions yet.