2024 CB Lloyd Irvin has Badgers “very high on my list”

The Wisconsin Badgers recently offered 2024 cornerback Lloyd Irvin, who was initially a recruit they were inviting to camp in June.

However, the course changed recently, as safeties coach Colin Hitschler was present at practice recently, where he got an up-close look at Irvin before extending an offer to the 2024 defensive back.

“It felt amazing to receive the offer,” Irvin said to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “I’ve been in constant communication with Wisconsin for a while now after my visit where I originally thought I had to camp. But, I was fortunate for them to be able to come down and evaluate me in person at practice, so the offer felt great and earned.”

Irvin, a 6’3, 175-pound cornerback out of Maryland, has a similar build to Sauce Gardner, whom the current staff developed into a No. 4 pick while at Cincinnati.

“[Conversations with the staff] have been very positive. They just constantly remind me how I fit into their plans and draw the Sauce Gardner comparison. This is the staff that developed him, so it means a lot to be wanted by a staff with such great experience,” Irvin shared.

Despite the recency of the offer, Irvin already has an official visit planned for June 9th-11th, as he’s developed a significant respect for the program during their conversations.

“[The Badgers] are very high on my list. I have a high level of respect for all of their coaches and their experience with coaching up long corners like myself. I knew this offer would be coming for a while and they have always been on my mind even prior to the offer,” Irvin said.

The Badgers have been heavily involved with several 2024 cornerbacks and are looking to add to their current group, as they currently don’t have a commitment at the position yet.