Badgers become first P5 school to offer 2025 WR Trenton Jones

The Wisconsin Badgers became the first Power 5 school to offer 2025 wide receiver Trenton Jones out of Florida, joining the race early for the skill-position player.

Jones, a 5’10, 165-pound receiver out of Saint Augustine, Florida, had recently earned offers from Western Kentucky and Bowling Green, but wide receivers coach Mike Brown decided to extend a scholarship after watching the sophomore in practice earlier this month.

Upon receiving the offer, Jones was “excited” to earn his first P5 scholarship, as the Wisconsin offer was a sign of his hard work beginning to pay off.

“[Wisconsin’s offer] was my first Power 5, and I was very excited seeing that my hard work is starting to pay off a little,” Jones shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

While Jones hasn't had many conversations with the Badgers’ staff, he’s looking forward to visiting sometime later this summer.

“Haven’t had much [conversations] since I’m a sophomore and they’re not able to really talk to me because of NCAA rules,” Jones said. “[But, I] plan on taking one sometime in the summer.”