Badgers make Top 3 for 2024 three-star OL

The Wisconsin Badgers got a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Derek Jensen in April, but are looking to add more bodies, both on the interior and at tackle in the 2024 class.

In comes three-star offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell, who recently released his top three schools, which include the Badgers, along with Clemson and Tennessee.

Truly thankful for every school that has recruited me up to this point. With that being said here’s my top 3 schools! Recruitment still open. pic.twitter.com/PCsJtk7dwH — Ronan O’Connell (@RonanOConnell72) May 23, 2023

O’Connell, a 6’4, 270-pound offensive lineman from Tennessee, has 35 offers, and has scheduled an official visit to Madison for June 9th.

The three-star was a target of the previous staff, having come on a visit to a game last season, and has been a focus of the current regime as well.

It may be tough to sway O’Connell from his hometown roots of Tennessee, but Wisconsin is in the mix, and would certainly benefit from another commit on the offensive line, although O’Connell projects more as an interior option.