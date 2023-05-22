Badgers offer 2024 four-star DB Santana Wilson, son of former NFL S Adrian Wilson

The Wisconsin Badgers recently offered four-star defensive back Santana Wilson out of Arizona, who happens to be the son of former NFL player and current Arizona Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson.

Santana Wilson, a 6’0, 180-pound cornerback, is a top-ten player in the state of Arizona and currently possesses 23 offers.

While the Badgers are entering the race late, Wilson appreciates the offer from another prestigious Big Ten school, only furthering his mindset to continue working hard.

“It means a lot to me [to be offered by] another Big 10 school. It just tells me to work harder and to continue to work and have a great mindset throughout the whole process,” Wilson shared with Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Although a visit hasn't been scheduled, Wilson will “definitely be trying” to make a trip to Madison soon.

The defensive back was offered by tight ends coach Nate Letton, who took a recruiting trip to Arizona recently, and the four-star shared that the connection between the two has gotten much closer as of late.

“[Conversations with the staff have] been pretty good. I’ve been talking to Coach Letton a lot recently and I’m now just getting to know him and we are really close already for sure,” Wilson said.

Despite the later offer, Wilson does believe the Badgers will be in the race once he begins to narrow down his list of schools.

“It’s still pretty early for me to decide, but once I’m done with taking my time with the teams I want to look into, I think they will be in there,” Wilson shared.

Wilson has earned offers from two Big Ten schools, Nebraska and Wisconsin, and would be a significant addition for the Badgers if he eventually chooses to come to Madison, although he has earned interest from several high-caliber schools along the West Coast as well.