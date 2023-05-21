Badgers offer 2024 four-star EDGE, top player in Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers have jumped into the sweepstakes for 2024 four-star edge rusher Wyatt Gilmore, who is ranked as the top player in Minnesota, according to 247Sports.

Gilmore, a 6’4, 240-pound recruit who attends Rogers Senior High School in Minnesota, has developed well into his frame and still has room to grow at the next level, potentially making him a versatile option both inside and outside.

The Badgers have been in the mix for several high-end edge rushers/outside linebackers, including Anelu Lafaele, looking to complement 2024 three-star commit Thomas Heiberger, who made his decision in April to join the program.

The Minnesota product is excited about the offer, which is the fifth Big Ten offer that Gilmore has received.

“[The offer] feels great. The Badgers have always been a school I have been highly interested in,” Gilmore shared with Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

With his 6’4, 240-pound frame, the Badgers are looking for Gilmore to play outside linebacker and for the four-star to return to campus on an official visit soon.

“They want me to play outside linebacker,” Gilmore said. “The staff is awesome. They just really wanted to get me on campus to see how interested I was, and now they want me to come back for an official visit.”

While the Badgers are entering the field with a scholarship offer a little later, Gilmore still has a significant interest in the program, which will look to compete with Minnesota and other schools over the next couple of months.

“I’ve always had a high level of interest in them so I feel pretty excited about them right now,” Gilmore said.

The Badgers have several official visits coming up soon, starting with Kaj Sanders on May 30th.