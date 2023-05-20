Badgers in top 4 for 2024 DB

The Wisconsin Badgers had some good news on Saturday, as 2024 three-star defensive back Koy Beasley dropped his Top 4 schools ahead of his commitment decision in two months: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Beasley, a top target of the new staff, is seen as a top-20 safety in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports, and is scheduled to take an official visit to Madison on June 15th, ahead of his visit to Purdue on June 23rd.

The Badgers are looking to bolster their safety group, one of the strongest areas on the roster, having already landed 2024 three-star safety Kahmir Prescott.

With Beasley, the Badgers would have another strong incoming safety class after landing four-star Braedyn Moore during the previous cycle.