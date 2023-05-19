Badgers offer second-highest rated specialist in 2025 class

The Wisconsin Badgers are dipping into the specialist pool for the 2025 class, offering kicker/punter Erik Schmidt, who is ranked by Kohl’s Professional Camps as the No. 2 kicker and No. 2 punter in the cycle.

Schmidt’s first offer comes from the Badgers, who haven’t offered a specialist in the 2024 class after landing freshman All-American kicker Nathanial Vakos, a transfer from Ohio, in the recent cycle.

The 6’1, 185-pound specialist is an in-state kicker, growing up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and could be a top candidate for the Badgers in 2025.

Schmidt was a first-team All-Conference kicker and punter in 2022 after earning second-team honors as a kicker in 2021.

After receiving the offer, Schmidt shared with Bucky’s 5th Quarter that “it feels amazing”, as well as a surprise, given the timing.

“It feels amazing [to get my first offer],” Schmidt said. “It was a surprise because it’s still very early in the process for me.”

While the specialist is both an elite kicking and punting recruit, there hasn't been a role specified at Wisconsin, although conversations have been great between the two sides.

“They didn’t specify between kicker or punter. I’ve been having great conversations, especially with one of their special teams coaches,” Schmidt shared.

The Badgers still have a heavy focus on filling out their 2024 recruiting class with a busy June, but the 2025 cycle is clearly a priority as well, with Schmidt being the first specialist offered by the program in either class.