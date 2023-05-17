Badgers in good position with 2025 four-star speedy WR

The Wisconsin Badgers recently offered 2025 four-star receiver Kamren Flowers, one of the top wideouts in the state of Michigan for his recruiting class.

Standing at 6’0 and 160 pounds, Flowers boasts 10 scholarship offers, including three from Big Ten schools(Penn State, Michigan State, and Wisconsin).

Being from the Midwest, the four-star wideout certainly appreciates the offer from Wisconsin as he continues to accumulate interest within the Big Ten.

“[The offer] feels amazing. The Badgers are a great program, and it’s awesome to be seen by one of the good teams from the BIG 10,” Flowers shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Flowers has a unique skillset, displaying quick 4.3 speed and solid ball skills, which receivers coach Mike Brown saw in action earlier this week before extending an offer to the talented wideout.

As for a visit, Flowers intends to make it up to Madison sooner than later with a teammate, as he and West Bloomfield safety Elisha Durham, also a member of the 2025 recruiting class, were both offered by the Badgers.

What’s the wideout looking for at his future school?

“Good academics, Good resources, NIL, and just a family” are all factors that Flowers is valuing during his recruitment, which has begun to build in the last week with several offers coming in.

While a decision won’t be rushed, Flowers has built a close bond with receivers coach Mike Brown, and would be yet, another strong recruit to join the talented wideout room that the Badgers are looking to build under offensive coordinator Phil Longo.