BREAKING: Badgers land D-II All-American DB Nyzier Fourqurean

The Wisconsin Badgers aren’t done adding to their 2023 team, as they landed D-II All-American defensive back Nyzier Fourqurean from the Grand Valley State Rapids.

Fourqurean initially committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores, but chose the Badgers, joining former head coach Matt Mitchell, who is now the outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin.

The #Badgers land Grand Valley State transfer DB Nzyier Fourqurean.



6’1, 185-pound corner that was a DII All-American in 2022 as a sophomore.



The sophomore had a strong 2022 season with his All-American selection, and fills the need the Badgers have been looking to fill since A’Khoury Lyde, Avyonne Jones, and Al Ashford hit the transfer portal: depth between the experienced starters and the inexperienced backups.

With the addition of Fourqurean, the Badgers have a strong bridge option for 2024 after Alexander Smith and Jason Maitre depart, potentially providing them a 1-2 punch of Ricardo Hallman and the Grand Valley State transfer.