Badgers offer 2025 QB Landyn Locke, brother of Braedyn Locke

The Wisconsin Badgers offered 2025 quarterback Landyn Locke, the brother of current quarterback Braedyn Locke, on Sunday.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Zk6zrL0M7y — Landyn Locke (@LandynLocke) May 14, 2023

The younger Locke was offered by offensive coordinator Phil Longo, earning his fourth scholarship offer after SMU, Tulsa, and Western Kentucky all extended scholarships to the Rockwall, Texas product.

The elder Locke was recruited by Longo in the offseason, having transferred from Texas A&M before ascending to the backup role behind Tanner Mordecai after a strong spring ball.

The Badgers already have Texas four-star Mabrey Mettauer in their 2024 class, and it seems their efforts are pivoting towards the 2025 class with an offer to Locke.