Which recruits are taking official visits to Wisconsin?

The Wisconsin Badgers held several unofficial visits for recruits this spring, where potential commits were able to see the new-look team run by head coach Luke Fickell.

The early returns have already been seen, as the Badgers were able to salvage their 2023 class with 15 recruits, despite the coaching turnover, and already have eight commits for the 2024 class, with several likely to come this summer.

Ahead of what will be a busy next few months, let’s see who the Badgers are hosting on official visits, per 247Sports.

Tuesday, May 30

Three-star S Kaj Sanders: Expected to make his commitment decision on July 30th. 6’1, 175-pound recruit from New Jersey that has 23 offers. Top schools involve Miami, UNC, Penn State, South Carolina, Wisconsin, and Rutgers.

Friday, June 2

Three-star DL Hank Weber: 6’4, 230-pound recruit from Tennessee that has 15 offers. Top schools involve UNC, Vanderbilt, and, Wisconsin.

Three-star S Xavier Lucas: 6’0, 185-pound recruit from Florida that has 21 offers. Recruited by six Big Ten schools, including Wisconsin.

Three-star DL Dillan Johnson: 6’2, 287-pound recruit from Tennessee that has 17 offers. Offered by Wisconsin on March 25th, and is a potential two-star athlete in football and wrestling.

Three-star LB Landon Gauthier: 6’3, 220-pound recruit from Green Bay, Wisconsin that is currently committed to the Badgers.

Three-star IOL Ryan Cory: 6’4, 290-pound recruit from Pennsylvania that has 23 offers.

Three-star S Raphael Dunn: 6’4, 200-pound recruit from New Jersey that has nine offers. Kentucky and Vanderbilt among leaders in interest. Four official visits scheduled to Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt.

Three-star S Kahmir Prescott: 6’1, 190-pound recruit from Pennsylvania that is currently committed to the Badgers.

Four-star EDGE Anelu Lafaele: 6’3, 222-pound recruit from Hawaii that has 17 offers. Top schools include Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Arizona State, and Washington.

Four-star EDGE Dominic Nichols: 6’5, 245-pound recruit from Maryland that has 35 offers. Other top schools include Michigan and Penn State.

Four-star CB Miles Lockhart: 5’10, 185-pound recruit from Arizona that has 23 offers. Top interest comes from Ohio State, and Lockhart will announce decision on July 6th.

Four-star RB Darrion Dupree: 5’10, 190-pound recruit from Illinois that has 28 offers. Offered by nine Big Ten schools thus far.

Four-star WR I’Marion Stewart: 6’1, 180-pound recruit from Illinois that has 17 offers. Offered by seven Big Ten schools thus far.

Four-star OT Kevin Haywood: 6’7, 290-pound recruit from Pennsylvania that has 27 offers. Top schools in Penn State, Kentucky, Auburn, and USC.

Wednesday, June 6

Three-star WR Kyan Berry-Johnson: 5’10, 162-pound recruit from Illinois that is currently committed to the Badgers.

Friday, June 9

Three-star S Cam Richardson: 6’2, 185-pound recruit from New Jersey that has 17 offers. Sporting offers from four Big Ten schools, Richardson’s lone scheduled official visit is to Wisconsin.

Three-star RB Gideon Ituka: 5’9, 220-pound recruit from Maryland that has 10 offers. Receiving strong interest from Boston College.

Three-star CB Jay Harper: 6’0, 165-pound recruit from Alabama that has 12 offers. Top interests include Louisville, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Kentucky, and Clemson.

Three-star OL Marcus Harrison: 6’8, 295-pound recruit from New York that has 11 offers. Badgers are looking for a second offensive tackle after landing Derek Jensen and Harrison fits the mold.

Three-star LB Thomas Heiberger: 6’3, 220-pound recruit from South Dakota that is currently committed to the Badgers.

Thursday, June 15th

Four-star S Koy Beasley: 6’0, 180-pound recruit from Ohio that has 20 offers. Offered by six Big Ten schools, including Wisconsin.

Friday, June 16th

Three-star DL Joe Barno: 6’4, 240-pound recruit from Illinois that has 17 offers. Two official visits scheduled: one to Wisconsin and one to Illinois.