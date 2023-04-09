BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star OLB

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to compile recruits for the 2024 class, landing three-star outside linebacker Thomas Heiberger out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Heiberger becomes the fifth recruit for the Badgers in their 2024 class, and lands with the Badgers after receiving 16 D-1 offers, including strong interest from Nebraska and Washington.

The Badgers offered the three-star linebacker on January 22nd of this year, and Heiberger had recently set an official visit for June prior to his commitment.

After three unofficial visits to Madison, Heiberger, who was recruited by outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, has made it official.

Heiberger now joins quarterback Mabrey Mettauer, offensive lineman Derek Jensen, and tight ends Grant Stec and Robert Booker as Wisconsin’s 2024 commits.