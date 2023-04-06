2024 SAF Kahmir Prescott “feeling good” about Wisconsin after visit

After 12 recruits visited campus on Saturday, six more followed on Tuesday during the Wisconsin Badgers’ fifth spring practice, as the program ramps up its recruiting efforts for the next two classes.

Among the six was 2024 safety Kahmir Prescott, who earned an offer from the Badgers on February 10th.

Prescott, a Philadelphia native, recently compiled several offers this week, boosting his overall total to 12, but is currently projected to commit to the Badgers, according to 247Sports’s Crystal Ball predictions.

Ahead of his visit, Prescott shared his thoughts on the school after their initial interactions.

“I’m feeling good about Wisconsin. Conversations with the coaches have been good. [They’re] showing love to me and my family [and] making me feel welcome and making me feel like this is a place I can call home, Prescott told Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “They coach kids up the right way. They make you feel welcomed and make you feel at home and like, Wisconsin is a family.”

Following the visit, Prescott noted the intensity of practice as eye-opening for him, which added to his affinity for the program.

“Visit was great,” Prescott shared. “Practice was great. [There was] lots of intensity, great energy, fast-paced. Loved everything about it.”

As for his commitment plan, Prescott intends to visit a number of schools before narrowing his list down.

“I plan to really narrow down the schools I feel like fit me most. [Then], have some more conversations with then coaches and soon be ready to commit.”

Prescott has been recruited by safeties coach Colin Hitschler, according to 247.