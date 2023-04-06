Which recruits are visiting Wisconsin’s spring practice on Thursday?

The Wisconsin Badgers are slated to hold their sixth spring practice on Thursday, marking yet another busy day for the program, as they are set to host four recruits on a visit tomorrow after six made the trip on Tuesday.

Wisconsin earned their fourth commit of the 2024 cycle over the weekend when in-state offensive lineman Derek Jensen announced his commitment to the Badgers, and are still a significant presence on the recruiting trail.

Here are Wisconsin’s four recruits for Thursday.

2025 OLB Pierce Moobery

2025 outside linebacker Pierce Moobery is scheduled to visit Madison on Thursday, marking his first visit with the team.

Moobery, a Nebraska native, currently holds interest from two D-1 schools: Wisconsin and Nebraska, meaning the Badgers are getting on the recruiting trail early with the talented sophomore.

2025 ATH Caden VerMaas

2025 athlete Caden VerMass is also visiting Madison on Thursday, and he and Moobery share a connection: both currently attend Millard North in Omaha, Nebraska.

VerMass is slightly more recruited, holding current interest from six schools, while receiving two D-1 offers thus far: Iowa State and Nebraska.

2024 DL Dillan Johnson

2024 three-star defensive lineman Dillan Johnson is also visiting Madison on Thursday after earning an offer from the Badgers on March 25th.

Johnson, a Joliet, Illinois native, currently possesses 17 D-1 offers, but 247Sports currently predicts that he’ll land with the Badgers after their recent offer.

2025 TE Landon Pace

2025 tight end Landon Pace is the fourth recruit visiting Madison on Thursday, marking his second visit with the team after the Badgers offered him a scholarship on January 20th.

Pace, a St. Louis, Missouri native, currently has seven offers, with Ohio State being heavily involved as well.