Which recruits are visiting Wisconsin’s spring practice on Tuesday?

The Wisconsin Badgers are slated to hold their fifth spring practice on Tuesday, marking yet another busy day for the program, as they are set to host six recruits on a visit tomorrow after 12 made the trip on Saturday.

Wisconsin earned their fourth commit of the 2024 cycle over the weekend when in-state offensive lineman Derek Jensen announced his commitment to the Badgers, and are still a significant presence on the recruiting trail.

Here are Wisconsin’s six recruits for Tuesday.

SAF Kahmir Prescott(2024)

Three-star safety Kahmir Prescott out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set to visit the Badgers on Tuesday.

Prescott currently holds five D-1 offers: Wisconsin, Penn State, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Texas A&M.

The wide receiver/safety shared his thoughts on the school and his initial conversations with the Badgers, speaking about the culture of the program.

“I’m feeling good about Wisconsin and conversations with the coaches have been good showing love to me and my family making me feel welcome and making me feel like this is a place I can call home,” Prescott told Bucky’s 5th Quarter.

Prescott alluded to their coaching style as another indicator of his interest in the school as well.

“They coach kids up the right way they make you feel welcomed and make you feel at home and like, Wisconsin is a family.”

OL Ryan Cory(2024)

2024 three-star offensive lineman Ryan Cory is another recruit visiting Madison on Tuesday, which could be when the school offers him a scholarship.

Cory already has 20 D-1 offers, including one from Cincinnati when Luke Fickell was the head coach.

Coincidentally, Cory is another Pennsylvania native, attending Pine-Richland high school in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania.

OL Colin Cubberly(2024)

2024 three-star offensive lineman Colin Cubberly is returning to Madison for a second visit after earning an offer in January on Junior Day.

Cubberly, a native of Lagrangeville, New York, has been a target of Luke Fickell’s staff for over a year, as the head coach offered Cubberly while at Cincinnati as well.

Cubberly currently holds 13 D-1 offers, including offers from Texas and Pittsburgh.

TE Rob Booker(2024)

2024 three-star tight end Rob Booker is the lone commit visiting on Tuesday after committing to Wisconsin on Junior Day in January.

The Wauankee, Wisconsin native held 13 D-1 offers at the time, including offers from Big Ten schools like Iowa, Michigan State, and Purdue.

DB/ATH Antonio Parker(2025)

2025 three-star defensive back Antonio “JuJu” Parker is visiting Madison on Tuesday.

Parker holds seven offers, including one from the Badgers, who extended a scholarship on January 20th.

Parker, a St. Louis native, also possesses offers from Arkansas, Louisville, and Iowa State, amongst others.

RB Bud Coombs(2025)

2025 four-star running back Bud Coombs is visiting Wisconsin on Tuesday after the school extended him a scholarship on February 10th.

Coombs, who attends DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, currently possesses nine D-1 offers, including those from Big Ten schools Penn State and Maryland.

In other news, Badgers' defensive back Amare Snowden will be on campus Tuesday as well.