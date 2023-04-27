BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 three-star SAF

The Wisconsin Badgers have landed 2024 three-star safety Kahmir Prescott, marking their eighth commitment in the next recruiting cycle.

Prescott, a Philadelphia native, had recently narrowed his commitment list to five schools: Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Penn State, and Pittsburgh.

Ultimately, Prescott chose to go out of state, landing with Luke Fickell and the Badgers, who got their first safety commitment of the 2024 class.

The 2024 three-star had initially earned an offer from Wisconsin on February 10th, and visited campus for the Badgers’ sixth spring practice, after which he shared his thoughts on the program.

“I’m feeling good about Wisconsin. Conversations with the coaches have been good. [They’re] showing love to me and my family [and] making me feel welcome and making me feel like this is a place I can call home, Prescott told Bucky’s 5th Quarter after his visit. “They coach kids up the right way. They make you feel welcomed and make you feel at home and like, Wisconsin is a family.”

The Badgers may not be done yet at the position in the 2024 class, but they secured a commitment from their top target, who is Colin Hitschler’s first commit of the new cycle.