BREAKING: Badgers land 2024 4-star in-state OL

The Wisconsin Badgers continued their 2024 recruiting efforts when they landed four-star offensive lineman Derek Jensen out of Arrowhead, Wisconsin.

Jensen, a 6’7, 315-pound in-state offensive lineman was a key recruit for both the previous and current staffs, and now becomes the fourth player for the 2024 Badgers recruiting class, following quarterback Mabrey Mettauer and tight ends Grant Stec and Robert Booker.

Through his recruitment, Jensen held offers from 13 schools, which included Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, and other Big Ten schools.

Jensen becomes the first offensive line recruit landed by coach Jack Bicknell Jr., who was the main staffer involved with the new Badgers commit.