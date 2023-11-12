 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BREAKING: Badgers land commitment from top 2025 OL target

The Badgers have landed a top target in their 2025 class.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
/ new

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2025 three-star offensive lineman Michael Roeske, he announced on Sunday.

Roeske, a 6’8, 290-pound in-state offensive lineman, has long been a prized recruit for the Badgers, and ultimately committed after visiting over the weekend.

Roeske had earned offers from eight schools, including the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois, but ultimately stuck with his hometown school, committing to the Badgers.

The offensive lineman had been on campus recently, coming to Madison for the Badgers’ matchup against Ohio State two weekends ago.

Then, following a visit to Michigan, Roeske returned, where he ultimately delivered the news to the coaching staff upon announcing his decision on Sunday.

Roeske becomes the third commit in the class, joining three-star cornerback Remington Moss and three-star quarterback Landyn Locke, the brother of current Badgers redshirt frehsman Braedyn Locke.

The Badgers will have one more opportunity to bring recruits on campus for a gameday visit, as they host their final home game next weekend against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...