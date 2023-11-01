Badgers offer 2024 safety who recently decommitted from Missouri

The Wisconsin Badgers have compiled an impressive 2024 recruiting class in what is considered to be new head coach Luke Fickell’s first true group with his new program.

Ranked at No. 24 on the 247Composite, the Badgers have 21 commits in their current 2024 class, while adding a few other names via preferred walk-ons.

They may not be done, however, as the Badgers offered 2024 three-star safety Cam Dooley, who recently de-committed from the Missouri Tigers.

Dooley, a 6’4, 195-pound safety from Alabama, currently attends Valley High School, which is the same school as current Badgers cornerback commit Jay Harper.

Dooley has nine total offers, with Kentucky, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Tulane leading the way.

The safety had initially committed to Missouri in July, but de-committed on Tuesday, which was followed by offers from Wisconsin and UCF.

Additionally, Dooley is seeing interest from Florida, who will host him on a visit this weekend.

Can the Badgers jump into the mix for the 2024 safety, adding yet another defensive back to their class?