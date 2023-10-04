Badgers bring in 2025 in-state TE for second visit

The Wisconsin Badgers have started the season 3-1, with their lone loss coming against now No. 13 Washington State in a close bout on the road, while each of their wins have come by three touchdowns.

The on-the-field product is certainly coming together, but that’s not the lone focus for the Badgers, who have been extremely busy on the recruiting front, bringing in a significant number of visitors for each of their two home games thus far.

Among the bunch was 2025 tight end Emmett Bork, a native of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, who came down to Madison for his second visit last month for a game.

The gameday atmosphere was especially exciting for Bork, who was able to experience another aspect of Badger Football on the visit.

The game environment was amazing,” Bork shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “I loved being down on the field and getting to see the team warm up and it was great to experience the atmosphere of Badger Football and what goes into the program!”

Bork has primarily communicated with tight ends coach Nate Letton, who advised the tight end to remain in touch throughout the season, as well as members of the recruiting staff as he looks to build a relationship with the new coaching staff.

“I have been enjoying building a relationship with the coaching staff,” Bork said. “I’ve spoken with Coach Letton and some of the recruiting coordinators about how the season has been going and have been sharing my film and season updates.”

What has stood out about Wisconsin to the in-state tight end?

“Some things that stood out to me is how much is put into the football program at Wisconsin, along with the position-specific coaching during warmups was really cool to see,” Bork said. “The facilities and stadium were also really nice. I also really enjoyed speaking with some of the recruiting coordinators and coaches during the visit. Overall, I had a great experience at Wisconsin and am hoping to be back soon.”

Thus far, Bork’s top two schools consist of Wisconsin and Iowa State, but the Wisconsin tight end has seen interest from North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Northern Illinois, and Illinois State as well.

Bork has a visit to South Dakota State on the docket for this month, while the tight end is hopeful for one scheduled to Northern Illinois sometime in November.