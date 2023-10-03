Badgers bring in 2025 Minnesota LB for third visit

The Wisconsin Badgers have started the season 3-1, with their lone loss coming against now No. 13 Washington State in a close bout on the road, while each of their wins have come by three touchdowns.

The on-the-field product is certainly coming together, but that’s not the lone focus for the Badgers, who have been extremely busy on the recruiting front, bringing in a significant number of visitors for each of their two home games thus far.

Among the bunch was 2025 linebacker Jacob Wrbanek, a native of Osseo, Minnesota, who came down to Madison for his third visit back when the Badgers hosted Georgia Southern on September 16th.

It was the first gameday experience for the linebacker at Camp Randall Stadium, which was a highlight of the trip for Wrbanek.

“The game environment was amazing,” Wrbanek shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “Jump around was awesome and the energy throughout the whole game was great.”

After working with linebackers coach Mike Tressel during camps this summer, Wrbanek has communicated primarily with top recruiters Pat Lambert and Max Stienecker, but noted there’s been constant communication with the Badgers via mail.

Wrbanek has seen interest from San Diego State, North Dakota State, Kansas State, and Notre Dame, with potential visits coming to each of those four schools this fall.

Back in June, the linebacker had Wisconsin amongst his top three alongside Kansas State and Notre Dame, and the Badgers have replicated the interest with a third visit down.